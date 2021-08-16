City considering water main contract for aquatic center on Aug. 17

During their Aug. 17 meeting, City Commissioners will consider the first of several construction contracts related to the new indoor aquatics and recreation center at Lions Park.

Staff is recommending approval of a $136,860 contract to Trenchless Solutions for the water main relocation in the park.

The project includes construction of about 593 linear feet of 8-inch water main to service the new indoor aquatics and recreation center.

Work includes demolition of the existing 6-inch water main, installation of two fire hydrants with 6-inch lead lines, installation of two 4-inch service lines stubs, removal of existing concrete sidewalk, asphalt pavement, trees, a landscape island, and landscape boulders, protection of trees and tree roots, and site reclamation.

The design was completed by TD&H Engineering, with LPW Architecture, as the design team that will also provide project management for the project, according to the city staff report.

The city received four bids for the project ranging from $136,860 to $145,701 with Trenchless Solutions submitting the low bid, which staff is recommending for award.

The project is being funded by a $10 million federal grant and a $10 million match by the city through the park maintenance district.

