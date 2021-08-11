Neighborhood councils meet Aug. 15-22

Neighborhood Council 7 invites residents to participate in their ice cream social on Aug. 15, from 2-4 p.m. in Carter Park, 3rd Street and 6th Avenue South. Free Frosty ice cream provided by a NeighborWorks Great Falls grant.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. Aug.16 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S. Agenda items include Apollos University, proposed sidewalks between 15th and 17th avenues and 36th Street, neighborhood concerns, summer social and September candidate forum.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

The council is hosting their ice cream social at 3 p.m. Aug. 22 in Charles Russell Park Picnic Pavilion 3300 15th Ave. S. Free ice cream and refreshments are provided by Super 1 Foods.

Neighborhood Council 8 invites residents to participate in their 18th annual ice cream social on Aug. 19, from 6-8 p.m. in Memorial Park, 19th Street and 2nd Avenue North. Free ice cream and root beer floats are provided by the council members and Meadow Gold.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council? Filing for the 2021 Municipal Elections is open until Aug. 30. Each district council is comprised of five members elected to a two year term at the election held in conjunction with the city’s general election on Nov. 2. Candidates for the neighborhood council must be a resident of their designated neighborhood district and qualified elector. All newly elected officials will take office in January 2022. No filing fees are required, but a Declaration for Nomination and Oath of Candidacy Form must be submitted to the Cascade County’s election office by Aug. 30.

