Movies in the park return Aug. 14

Park and Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack will be hosting “Movie in the Park” on Aug. 14.

Raya and the Last Dragon begins at 8:30 p.m. in Gibson Park, north of the pond.

The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

The film will be presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32’ viewing screen with premium cinema projection and a concert grade sound system.

Concessions will be available for purchase through the Snack Shack in the park.

The movie is made possible by sponsors including: Mountain Title Company, Steel Etc and Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz, Jana Weaver with Dahlquist Realtors, Century Gaming Technologies; BioLife Plasma Services, PEAK Great Falls, Embark Credit Union and Pepsi.

For more information, call Park and Recreation, 406-771-1265 or Jonathan at the Snack Shack; 406-564-6620.

