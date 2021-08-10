Downtown Association seeking art submissions for Christmas Stroll button

The Downtown Great Falls Association is seeking submissions from local artists for the 38th Annual Christmas Stroll button.

This year’s theme is “All is Merry and Bright” and submissions are due by 2 p.m. Sept.8.

The judging this year will be the same and will be people’s choice in two formats:

The Downtown Association will post all eligible submissions on the Downtown Facebook page and record the number of positive reactions to each piece of art.

The Downtown Association will post images of the artwork in three physical locations downtown where the public may cast their vote. Each person can vote only once.

The image with the most combined votes from Facebook and live voting will be the 2021 Christmas Stroll Button artwork.

Rules for the artwork:

Original artwork must be matted and ready to be framed.

All artwork must be submitted in a round format, any other shape, such as a square or rectangle will be rejected.

Artwork can be any practical size as it will be duplicated onto round, 3.5-inch images, which will be wrapped onto 3-inch buttons so that the outer quarter-inch of the image will wrap around the edge and not be visible.

Artwork may include “38th Annual Christmas Stroll 2021,” but it is not required, DGFA will superimpose that lettering onto your artwork.

Please ensure that key imagery, any lettering, and signature are far enough from the outer edge of the circle to appear on the face of the button.

Artists may submit up to three design proposals.

The winning artist will be awarded a cash prize of $150 from DGFA. Buttons will be numbered and sold to community members interested in an opportunity to win the Christmas Stroll prizes.

DGFA will print 500 buttons using the selected artwork, which will also prominently appear on the event poster distributed all over Great Falls. The original artwork will also be offered as a prize for the Christmas Stroll drawing and the lucky winner will become the owner of the original artwork. The image becomes the property of DGFA and may be used in future promotions.

The project is open to artists residing in Cascade County. All eligible applicants, regardless of race, sex, religion, nationality, origin or disability, will be considered. If you are unsure about eligibility, contact DGFA.

Artists should attach contact information to the back of the artwork and deliver submissions to the Downtown Association office at 318 Central Ave.

The winning art will be announced by Sept. 15 and non-winning art can be picked up after that.

For questions, contact Kellie Pierce at DGFA at 406-453-6151 or kellie@downtowngreatfalls.net.

