Calumet conducting response drill this week

Calumet Montana Refining will conduct its annual river spill response drill in coordination with Rapid Response Solutions August 10-August 12.

This response readiness exercise is conducted annually and involves classroom training, land-based training and a

deployment of booms in waterways in Fort Benton.

Residents may become aware of drill activities and the presence of containment booms in the waterways. There is no cause for concern as these items are part of the drill.

“We are committed to being responsible stewards of the community around our facility,” Wayne Leiker, vice president, said in a release. “In addition to our constant efforts to prevent adverse events these exercises prepare our team to react quickly and minimize the impact of any release.”

Calumet regularly practices response drills to prepare for spills, fires, severe weather events and other challenges that may impact plant operations.

