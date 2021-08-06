Electric scooters arrive in Great Falls

Bird Scooters have arrived in Great Falls.

The scooters are coming available to the public over the coming week so be on the lookout for them at locations throughout the city, particularly downtown and near the River’s Edge Trail.

The scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. They must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never block driveways.

To ride, users will need to download the Bird smartphone app to unlock and pay for their rides.

Riders must be 18 or older to access the scooters and are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride. Riders are also required to obey all standard rules of the road applicable to bicycles.

“The GFPD would like the community to know that all City of Great Falls ordinances and Montana state statutes, applicable to bicycles, are applicable to these types of scooters. We want the community to be safe and follow all rules and regulations,” Lt. Doug Mahlum said in a release.

Unless otherwise allowed by designated city approved signage, or conditions render bicycle travel on a street unsafe, bicycles may only be ridden on those portions of the sidewalk that are a portion of the River’s Edge Trail System, as depicted on the most currently published River’s Edge Trail map available at the city computer mapping and addressing department or online here.

Safety features and community offerings from Bird:

How to Bird: Check out this blog post for all you need to know to safely ride, park and experience the benefits of Bird shared scooters in your City.

– Great for new riders or those who just want to cruise, this feature offers a gentle acceleration mode that helps riders feel comfortable and build confidence. Community Mode – Community Mode allows anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area. When a report is submitted, a member of the Bird team is assigned to correct the issue. Anyone can access Community Mode by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the Bird map.

For questions about the scooters, contact Bird directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co.

