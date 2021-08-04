Portion of Holter Lake closed for firefighting operations; community meeting planned for Aug. 6 in Cascade

The lower end of Holter Lake is closed to allow firefighting resources access to the water.

Holter Lake from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam is closed to all public occupation and recreation including, but not limited to, floating, swimming, wading and boating, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

This closure allows firefighting planes to safely fill from the reservoir. The Gates of the Mountains area and the upper reservoir will still be open to recreation.

FWP wardens, along with other law enforcement agencies, will contact boaters and other recreationists using the lake to leave immediately. Boating activities will be restricted from all private and public launch sites and boaters will not be allowed to travel on the water due to the closure.

FWP and other agencies will post closure signs at their sights around the waterbody alerting the public to the closure.

The fire resources are supporting fire-fighting efforts on the Harris Mountain Fire, southeast of Cascade.

The fire is now 31,345 acres and 20 percent contained, according to InciWeb.

A community meeting is planned for 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at Wedsworth Hall, 13 Front St. S., in Cascade for fire updates from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7.

This is a rapidly changing situation and updates will be posted as they occur on the Montana FWP Region 4 Facebook page.

Questions can also be directed to the Region 4 office at 454-5840 or 788-1174.

