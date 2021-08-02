Business Bites: Apothecary coming; Carlson Q moving into former Big Mouth; United Way opens new office; Family Promise open house; Rescue Mission back to school rally

Montana Apothecary

Montana Apothecary and Compounding is building a 3,887-square-foot, one story pharmacy/retail building with a mezzanine at 1921 11th Ave. S. across from Target. The contractor is Mike Tabacco and the city has issued a permit for the construction, which is currently underway.

Jersey Mike’s

Yes, Jersey Mike’s is coming, as we reported in March and again on July 2 when the location was confirmed at West Bank Landing, next to 5 on Black. The project is in the second round of permit review and while there’s been some movement at the site, construction permits have not yet been issued, according to the city planning office. Talcott is the contractor and LPW is the architect on the project.

Carlson Q

Yes, Carlson Q is moving into the space previously occupied by Big Mouth BBQ on the 1700 block of 10th Avenue South. We reported that last year and checked back in with owner Kyle Carlson who said he’s hoping to be open sometime in early September.

United Way’s new office

United Way of Cascade County opened a new office at 1900 32nd Ave. N.E, and held an open house July 28.

The new office is donated space in the Loenbro corporate headquarters which is valued at more than $50,000 for the next two years. The office is also home to Cascade County’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program which is sponsored by United Way.

Loenbro President and CEO Daniel Cowan said when the office space opened up, the company decided to partner with United Way because the impact reaches beyond the local nonprofit.

“United Way of Cascade County does so much for this community and we wanted to show our gratitude and appreciation by donating the space to United Way,” Cowan said in a release. “Loenbro believes in giving back to the communities where we work and our employees call home.”

United Way invests money raised in its fall fundraising campaign in 28 local nonprofit programs that will help 32,216 people in Cascade County. United Way also coordinates community initiatives that address homelessness, child abuse, graduation rates and more.

United Way also is opening the office conference room to other local nonprofits in need of a place to hold meetings both in person and electronically.

People can give to United Way of Cascade County by mailing checks to P.O. Box 1343, Great Falls, MT, 59403, or through its secure website at http://www.uwccmt.org.

Cassiopeia Books

Cassiopeia Books is hosting a free Prokofiev concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 3, featuring Great Falls violinist Megan Karls and her guest, pianist Laura Hauer. Masks are required.

Family Promise open house

Family Promise is hosting an open house 4-5 p.m. Aug. 4 at its Day Center at the Central Christian Church at 1019 Central Ave.

After a brief Covid-related hiatus, Family Promise is now able to serve families in the Great Falls community again in a modified way.

“We have established a collaboration with Opportunities Inc. to provide case managers who are giving families one-on-one support to help them find housing, daycare, and other resources so families back on their feet as quickly as possible. Also, at the Day Center we have showers, a washer and dryer for laundry, computers for job searches, and volunteers serving snacks and beverages,” Cari Yturri, executive director, said in a release. “Going forward, we are exploring ways to begin sheltering families again soon.”

Rescue Mission back to school rally

The Great Falls Rescue Mission is hosting its Annual Back to School Rally ot provide more than 750 backpacks and supplies to youth in need in the community.

Families can register to receive backpacks at Opportunities, Inc., at 1123 Central Ave.

The deadline to register to receive backpacks is Aug. 11. In addition to receiving backpacks, families are invited to attend our Back to School Rally on Aug. 22 from 1-3 p.m. in front of the Cameron Family Center, 2nd Ave. S

between 4th and 5th streets.

The event will include a free lunch, short program, and games. Families must attend to receive their backpacks. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, lunch will be offered in a to-go format for those who would like to take it with them.

During the week before the Rally, staff will be sorting and stuffing backpacks at our Cameron Family Center and welcomes volunteers to sign up to stuff backpacks Aug. 16–20.

They also need volunteers for the rally on Aug. 22. To volunteer, call 406-761-2653.

The Rescue Mission relies on donations from the community to provide backpacks and supplies.

To donate, bring supplies to the office at 408 2nd Ave. S.

The deadline to donate for the Aug. 22 rally but donations will be accepted after that. Supplies can also be purchased on Amazon and shipped directly to the Rescue Mission using this link.

Supplies needed are:

Solid colored backpacks

3-ring zippered binders

College ruled spiral notebooks

College ruled loose leaf paper

Composition notebooks

Pocket folders

Dry erase markers (black)

Highlighters

No 2 pencils

Colored pencils

Glue sticks

Pencil boxes

Pencil pouches (plastic for binders)

Scissors

