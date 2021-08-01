Sunday Reads: Aug. 1

Happy weekend Great Falls, hope you’re staying cool.

Flathead Beacon: Five-story hotel proposed in downtown Kalispell

Ravalli Republic: City of Hamilton introduces new ‘parklet’ downtown

CityLab: What it looks like to reconnect black communities torn apart by highways

Associated Press: States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire

The Washington Post: ‘The war has changed’: Internal CDC document urges new messaging, warns delta infections likely more severe

Reuters: The recycling myth

The New York Times: The infrastructure plan: What’s in and what’s out

The Washington Post: From ports to rail yards, global supply lines struggle amid virus outbreaks in the developing world

Associated Press: Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

The New York Times: After New York tests a new way of voting, other cities may do the same

Wired: Cities aren’t the wildlife ‘deserts’ scientists once feared

Flathead Beacon: From destination marketing to destination stewardship

Reuters: Canada looks to women to bolster trades amid post-pandemic labor shortage

Associated Press: Some school districts discussing return to mask mandates

Route Fifty: 10 mayors to watch

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

