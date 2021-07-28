Community meeting planned in Cascade July 29 for Harris Mountain Fire

A community meeting is planned for 10 a.m. July 29 at Wedsworth Hall in Cascade for an update on the Harris Mountain Fire.

The fire near the Town of Cascade is still about 19,000 acres and zero percent contained, according to InciWeb, with 228 personnel assigned.

The fire activity slowed on July 27 due to weather conditions, but the weather also prohibited air tankers from delivering retardant due to poor visibility. Helicopters were able to do water bucket drops, according to InciWeb.

“Firefighters made good progress completing fireline on the northern edge of the fire connecting dozer and retardant lines implemented over the past few days. Crews worked to secure areas near structures in the south part of Sheep Creek, installing sprinklers and improving dozer line. Portions of the fire were staffed with crews late into the evening and early morning to provide extended coverage for point source protection near structures,” according to InciWeb.

On July 26, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for all residents south of mile marker 7 on Adel Road, Cannon Lake Lane, Sheep Creek Road and Sheep Creek Lane, and Austin Lane. A pre-evacuation notice was issued for Novak Creek Lane.

The Montana Red Cross evacuation center is located at the Cascade School. Families can also request Red Cross Services by calling 800-272-6668.

On July 27, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said that the lower end of Holter Reservoir may be closed this week to allow firefighter resources access to the water.

The Balsinger Fire is about 8,185 acres and zero percent contained. The same weather conditions at the Harris Mountain Fire prevented air tanker operations on July 27 at Balsinger.

“Protecting the communities of Belt Park, Deer Creek Estates, Monarch, Neihart and the Hwy. 89 corridor remains the priority. Weather permitting, aviation resources will continue to support fire suppression efforts. In addition, mechanized equipment will be used wherever possible to establish and improve control lines to minimize risk and exposure to firefighters. Structure protection will continue to focus on working with residents in Belt Park, Monarch and Neihart to secure buildings and other structures,” according to InciWeb.

