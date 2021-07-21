CCHD confirms another COVID-19 related death

There’s been another COVID-19 related death in Cascade County, according to Cascade County City-County Health Department.

According to CCHD, it has not yet been added to the state’s officials numbers so it will appear on next week’s report.

There have been 188 deaths in the county related to COVID.

County COVID rates steady, more Delta variant cases confirmed

The county added 31 new cases over the last week, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 9,623 and of those, 63 are currently active, according to CCHD.

There were four new breakthrough cases over the last week, bringing the county’s total to 38. Breakthrough cases are those when a person who is fully vaccinated contracted COVID, according to CCHD.

Delta variant confirmed in Cascade County

Twelve more variant cases were identified, bringing the total to 82 in the county. The weekly report didn’t specify which variant those cases were.

So far, there have been 59,439 vaccine doses administered in the county and 29,957 people have been fully immunized, or 43 percent of the eligible population in the county.

