GFPS monitoring COVID to make plans for upcoming school year

The Great Falls Public Schools district is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation as the next school year approaches.

Superintendent Tom Moore told the school board during their July 19 meeting that he’s been getting lots of questions about the plan for the 2021-2022 school year in relation to COVID protocols such as masks and contact tracing.

“I’m not prepared to answer those questions at this point,” Moore told the board.

He said that they’re watching infection and immunization rates, as well as the local concern about some variants.

County COVID rates steady, more Delta variant cases confirmed

“We really have not narrowed down what the requirements will be for health and safety in our schools and we won’t do that until August,” Moore told the board.

The district’s lead nurse is meeting with Alluvion Health in the coming weeks to discuss the local COVID situation and plans for the upcoming school year, Moore said.

He said that a pediatrician who had consulted with the district last year for COVID plans now works at Alluvion and is continuing to help the district in its planning.

Moore said that he’ll be updating the board and taking their input in August as the plan is developed by staff in consultation with health professionals.

Currently, masks are required in the district but are recommended in settings conducive to the spread of the virus.

