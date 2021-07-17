Sunday Reads: July 18
Stay cool out there Great Falls and be careful as officials continue to warn of the high fire danger.
Associated Press: U.S. overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year
The New York Times: Parts of the Amazon go from absorbing carbon dioxide to emitting it
NPR: Heat wave killed an estimated 1 billion sea creatures, and scientists fear even worse
The Washington Post: Betsy Ross’s husband’s diary turned up in a garage. Here’s what it tells us about the flagmaker
Associated Press: ‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft
NPR: What the rise and fall of lumber prices tell us about the pandemic economy
The New York Times: What are we going to wear?
NPR: A study predicts record flooding in the 2030s and it’s partly because of the moon
The Verge: Retail stores are packed with unchecked facial recognition, civil rights organizations say
CityLab: Can an app renovate a neighborhood?
Reuters: Capitalizing on remote work, U.S. cities draw in tech workers
Route Fifty: Judge blocks Maryland from cutting federal unemployment
PBS: A Dutch chocolate company’s fight to end illegal child labor
Association Press: U.S. unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low
Axios: Selling cities: The rise of municipal marketing
Marie Claire: Simulated Mars Mission Shows Benefits of All-Female Crew
Vox: Why food and housing assistance is essential for improving America’s health