Sin ‘n Dip launches contest for next “unique talent”

The Sip ‘n Dip has launched its national search for a new performer.

Though Piano Pat is “irreplaceable,” Sandi Thares, owner of the O’Haire Motor Inn and the Sip, said their searching for the next “voice of the Sip n’ Dip.”

The contest opens now and runs through October, including fan voting and auditions in the lounge, with a judging panel let by Aaron and Thea Tippen.

Applications and videos should be submitted to the Sip through 5 p.m. Aug. 25. The application is available here.

Finalists will be notified Sept. 2 and the website will be updated with information on the finalists. Finalists will perform live for judges Oct. 5-6 and the winner’s first official performance at the Sip n’ Dip will be Oct. 8.

For more information or questions, contact Sandi Thares at 406-454-2141 or at omi@mcn.net.

The contest is to find the next “unique talent” for the Sip after the loss of “Piano Pat” Sponheim, who died May 4 after performing at the Sip since 1963.

