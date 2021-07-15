Dog Days of Summer: Marvin and James

Name: Marvin and James

Age: 2

Breed: Husky

Human(s): Jessica and Dax Nebel

Where did you come from? We are from Columbia Falls in the beautiful Flathead Valley.

What’s your favorite toy? Anything the neighbor dogs (Winston and Mavis) push through the fence.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? We pretty much ate our entire deck.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s the worst thing you ever did? We’ve been known to escape the yard. Once we ran right out the front door.

What do your humans do to make you mad? We do not appreciate being left at home when they go for walks. It’s just rude.

Where’s your favorite patio? At our house of course! We can’t be trusted in public spaces.

What are your aliases? The Fluffy Terrorists

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Luna

What’s your favorite place to go? We love walks and we don’t care where we go!

What are your hobbies? Squirrel watching

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? The deck and outdoor furniture.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? A Diamond in the Ruff

What’s your fitness routine? We play all day and walk with our family.

What are you thankful for? We are thankful for each other and our little humans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

