Dog Days of Summer: Beau Jolais

Name: Beau Jolais

Age: 1

Breed: Goldendoodle

Human(s): Shawn, Tara, Treyson & Hazel Strunk

Where did you come from? Boulder, Montana

What’s your favorite toy? Anything that is Hazels!

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Pulling off the best Halloween costume. Party on!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Eating cat poop

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What do your humans do to make you mad? I hate it when they make me lay on my bed when I just want to eat all of the yummy food Hazel drops.

Where’s your favorite patio? 5th & Wine – I get the best bones there!

What are your aliases? Beaujy (named after Beaujolais wine region in France)

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Coco the cat

What’s your favorite place to go? Day care at Fetch so I can see all my favorite pals.

What are your hobbies? Running around the yard and barking at my friends.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I’ll never tell.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch Pet Boutique

What’s your fitness routine? Running around the house chasing the cat.

What are you thankful for? Yummy treats and lots of love from my family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

