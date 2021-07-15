Cascade County implements Stage 2 fire restrictions

Cascade County is implementing Stage 2 fire restrictions effective 12:01 a.m. July and will remain in effect until further notice.

“The county remains under high fire danger conditions with exceptionally hot, dry, and windy weather with a general lack of moisture. With the recent wildfires in and around Cascade County, coupled with the lack of rainfall and low relative humidity necessitates moving to Stage Two fire restrictions until further notice,” according to Brad Call, the county’s disaster and emergency management division manager.

Cascade County implements Stage 1 fire restrictions; fireworks calls up in city

Under Stage Two restrictions:

Open burning is prohibited including any wood or combustible material in fire pits, rings etc. including private residences.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire for any purpose is not allowed including in developed recreation sites or improved areas.

in developed recreation sites or improved areas. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or while stopped in an area of at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible material.

in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible material. No operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine without a USDA or SAE approved spark arresting device properly installed and in proper working order. Blasting or welding is prohibited.

Campers are ONLY allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels and can be turned on and off.

All Fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets (available for sale to recreational shooters) are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are also prohibited.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails is prohibited.

Persons using charcoal briquettes are allowed ONLY on private property in a “backyard” barbeque located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within six feet of the device.

Fire officials are reviewing the fire conditions weekly to determine when it’s appropriate to change the restrictions.

The county implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions on July 7.

Gianforte issues statewide emergency for wildfire

On July 11, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office ordered the evacuation of Belt Park between Monarch and Neihart due to the Divide Complex fires, and floating on the Smith River is being discouraged due to fire activity and low flows. Over the weekend I-15 was closed due to a wildfire near Wolf Creek.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

