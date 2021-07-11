Sunday Reads: July 11

Hope everyone had a safe weekend and stayed cool. Be careful out there this week, officials are warning of high fire danger as they fight several wildfires in the region.

The New York Times: The downtown office district was vulnerable. Even before COVID.

The Verge: Grubhub will use Russian-made robots to deliver food on college campuses

NPR: Despite new COVID variants, CDC says you don’t need any booster doses right now

NPR: Why the new Delta variant is so contagious: A new study sheds light

Associated Press: Japan bans fans at Tokyo-area Olympics venues due to virus

The Washington Post: The future of online retail looks a lot like QVC, with live streams of influencers, including dogs, doing the hawking

Axios: Immigration’s role in America’s labor shortage

NPR: Oil prices are in turmoil right now. Here are 5 things you need to know

PBS: ‘OK, boomer’: What’s behind millennials’ growing resentment for their predecessors?

CNBC: Nobel-winning poverty researcher on why people aren’t going back to work

Grub Street: Why it’s so hard for restaurants to hire workers right now. A career waiter explains.

The New York Times: No soil. No growing seasons. Just add water and technology.

Atlas Obscura: Why are almond growers uprooting their orchards?

The Wall Street Journal: Hospitals often charge uninsured people the highest prices, new data show

The Washington Post: Alexandria will redirect funds from school police to mental health, mentorship programs

The New York Times: Fitbits detect lasting changes after COVID-19

Vox: The lie of “expired” food and the disastrous truth of America’s food waste problem

The New York Times: ‘Our Menu Is Very Darwinian.’ Leading McDonald’s in 2021.

NPR: How a medieval city dealing with the Black Death invented quarantine

The New Yorker: The Hockey Sister

NPR: Colder climates meant bigger bodies for ancient humans

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

