Dog Days of Summer: Bear

Name: Bear

Age: 7

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog mixed with moose I think

Human(s): Jen and John

Where did you come from? A shelter in Idaho

What’s your favorite toy? Sticks and bones

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Making my family happy when I joined their family

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Chewed up my mom’s bonus check

What do your humans do to make you mad? Leave to go to work and school

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard

What are your aliases? Bubba

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Trigger and Jack

What’s your favorite place to go? Anywhere my humans go

What are your hobbies? Rolling in the snow, playing keep away and doing tricks for popcorn

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? My mom’s bonus check

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch for my nails

What’s your fitness routine? Running around the yard

What are you thankful for? That school is going to be at home for the next two weeks (for Thanksgiving). I won’t be alone!

