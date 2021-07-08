Officials responding to forest fire near Belt Park, recommending evacuations

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said July 8 that they were notified around 3 p.m. of a forest fire near Belt Park.

Around 4 p.m., Balsinger Fire is currently about 25 acres and there are six deputies in the area conducting fire evacuations in Belt Park, according to CCSO.

Around 9 p.m., Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said the fire had died down and deputies were warning people in the area and not actively evacuating people.

The Forest Services is actively fighting the fire with one tanker and one helicopter, according to CCSO.

Rural Fire mutual aid response is in progress and CCSO will handle the evacuation warnings and orders.

County DES is recommending evacuations within the red area and the fire is the area outlined in black, according to DES.

