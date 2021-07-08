Dog Days of Summer: Max

Name: Max

Age: 6

Breed: Labrador

Human(s): Stephanie

Where did you come from? Facebook marketplace!

What’s your favorite toy? My stuffed squirrel

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Stealing an entire pack of hamburger buns then hiding them all over the house for later. Including in my bed, behind the couch pillows, behind moms bed pillow, and a few under the bed! Took mom a month to find the last one buried at the foot of her bed.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Pooped at mom’s office

What do your humans do to make you mad? Mom leaves me to go to work when she knows I love coming with her!

Where’s your favorite patio? The patio at my house! I can see the whole neighborhood and watch for the kitty and bunny trespassers!

What are your aliases? Maxie, Maxie Doodle, Tater Tot

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My cousin Mazey! She loves to play tug super rough like me and then we snuggle!

What’s your favorite place to go? Oh boy, that’s tough! I love the dog park, daycare, fishin with mom, moms work, Home Depot

What are your hobbies? Fishing, swimming, sniffing everything on walks, chewing any stick I can find, playing tug

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Well it wasn’t expensive but I got into the garbage once and mom had to take me to the vet. She said it was very expensive trash.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Mom has a spa day for me once a month at home. She says I turn into a smelly old man.

What’s your fitness routine? Small walk in the morning, dog park at lunch, long walk when mom gets home. Full day of daycare once a week!

What are you thankful for? My mom, my “babies”, all the humans that give me treats and loves, and adventures no matter how big or small!

