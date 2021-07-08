Dog Days of Summer: Elle Woofs

Name: Elle Woofs

Age: 22 months

Breed: Saint Bernard

Human(s): Meg and Ben Myers

Where did you come from? The coulee! (Triple L Ranch Pups)

What’s your favorite toy? Any kind of rope that I can play tug with

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Spit polishing the walls

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Went downstairs and peed on the guest bed because it was too cold and wet outside: I hate peeing in the rain

What do your humans do to make you mad? Refuse to acknowledge my whines for attention at 5 a.m.

Where’s your favorite patio? My house: I survey the yard for bunnies

What are your aliases? Elle Quaeda

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My biological sister from a different litter. Her name is Lexi and she’s named after my dad’s favorite female golfer.

What’s your favorite place to go? For rides anywhere except the vet’s office

What are your hobbies? Chasing (but never catching) bunnies, snoring and fart contests with my sister, and I head the neighborhood watch program.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Half a bag of flaming hot dynamitas some careless human left outside on a table one night. Not sure how much they cost, but I sure paid for it several hours later.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch-the groomers are the best!

What’s your fitness routine? Playing with my sister, walks with my humans, running up and down the hills, and unsanctioned field trips when I catch my people unaware…

What are you thankful for? Bunnies, treats and ear scritches.

