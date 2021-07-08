Construction on Flood Road begins July 9

Cascade County has contracted with United Materials for maintenance to Flood Road beginning July 9.

The project includes milling and crack seal from the intersection of Dick Road south for about 3.4 miles.

Work starts Friday, with no scheduled work over the weekend, then resumes July 12-16.

During the project, be aware of workers, signs, flaggers, detours and construction posted speed limits.

Travel delays are expected up to 10 minutes.

For more information, contact Cascade County Public Works at 454-6920.

