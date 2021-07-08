Business Bites: BMW rally economic impact; She Bare relocates; Mountain Wave façade revealed; Newberry concert for Sound Association; Greystone Inn renovation expected to start soon; iCan Bike Camp needs participants; Lions Family FunFest needs volunteers; Lewis and Clark Festival this weekend

BMW motorcycle rally

In late June, 4,889 motorcycles arrived in town for their 2021 Saddle Up and Ride National Rally at Montana ExpoPark.

Great Falls Montana Tourism estimates the economic impact to be more than $3 million in the community.

“Room demand in Great Falls was 25 percent higher than the same time in 2019,” Jason Laird, Tourism’s sales director, said in a release. “June is usually heavy with leisure travel, however, coming off COVID-19, having the rally when we did was sure a spur to the local economy.”

As part of the BMW MOA rally annually, attendees raise funds through the Karol Patzer MOA Children’s Charity Club Challenge to benefit a local charity. The Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home was this year’s charity and received a $12,500 donation.

iCan Shine is a non-profit organization that teaches individuals with disabilities to ride a conventional two-wheel bicycle using adapted bike equipment through it’s iCan Bike program. This five-day camp, requiring riders to attend only one 75-minute session per day, is scheduled for Aug. 1-6 at the Malmstrom Fitness Center if enough participants register. Registration closes July 9 so that Malmstrom has enough time to clear everyone for access to the base. iCan Shine collaborates with local organizations to host five-day camps in their communities. This camp is being hosted by the Under the Big Sky Down Syndrome Parent Group whose mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with special needs and help them reach their full potential. iCan Shine uses customized adapted equipment, trained professionals, and volunteers. With 75 minutes of instruction over five days, approximately 80 percent of riders learn to ride a conventional bicycle independently by the end of camp. The remaining 20 percent often make great progress towards that goal. To be eligible to enroll, riders must: be at least eight years old; have a disability; be able to walk without an assistive device such as a walker or cane; be able to side-step quickly to both sides; have a minimum inseam measurement of 20 inches from the floor; and weigh no more than 220 pounds. Registration is now being accepted on a first come, first serve basis; a maximum of 40 campers will be enrolled. Registration closes when full or July 9, whichever comes first. Cost of the camp is $250. Volunteer applications are also being accepted. For more information, contact Joan Redeen at 406-799-5105 or CARedeen@aol.com

Lewis and Clark Festival

The 31st Annual Lewis and Clark Festival is July 9-11 at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

The festival includes professional Native American dancers, a black powder rifle demonstration, live snakes and beaver skinning and more from the Lewis and Clark Foundation.

Captains Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, along with Sacagawea and the Corps of Discovery, spent nearly a month in the Great Falls area in June of 1805, having encountered one of their biggest obstacles – the series of waterfalls known as the Great Falls of the Missouri.

For more information on all Lewis and Clark Festival activities, visit www.lewisandclarkfoundation.org, or call the Lewis and Clark Foundation at 406-452-5661.

Lions Family FunFest

Lions Family FunFest is July 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public.

It’s a perfect day for families, neighbors and friends to gather for a day filled with fun, food (nominal fee), music, prizes, and games and entertainment including face painting and bounce houses. We still need many volunteers from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to put on a great event. To volunteer, contact Ronda at 899-5659.

