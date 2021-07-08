Air Force awards $306 million contract to Northrop Grumman to continue support work on Minuteman III ICBM

The Air Force has awarded a $306 million five-year contract to Northrop Grumman Corporation to continue its work as the Minuteman III ground subsystems support contractor.

The competitive award has a potential ceiling of $3.86 billion over 18 years, according to a Northrop release.

Northrop has been the prime contractor on the system since 2015 and will continue to provide engineering and field services to sustain Minuteman III through the end of its service life later next decade as the Air Force transitions to the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, which Northrop is contracted to design.

Work will be managed in Roy, Utah and executed throughout many different locations.

