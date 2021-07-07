Grubich selected to fill district court vacancy

Dave Grubich has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the Eighth Judicial District Court.

Gov. Greg Gianforte made the appointment on July 7 after the advisory committee recommended Grubich to the governor last week.

Grubich fills the vacancy left when the Montana State Senate declined to confirm Michele Levine, who was appointed to the bench in November 2020.

Grubich graduated from the University of Montana in 2007 and the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana in 2010. He has served as District Standing Master with the Montana Eighth Judicial District Court since August 2018. Before that time, he served in private practice in Great Falls since 2010.

“David Grubich is an accomplished attorney committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law,” Gianforte said in a release. “Given his experience and knowledge as Standing Master in the Eighth Judicial District and the overwhelming, positive public comment about David that I received, I’m confident he will make an exceptional judge and serve the people of Cascade County well.”

In an email, Levine said, “I had a pleasant visit with Gov. Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Juras. They patiently listened to me convey the challenges facing the Eighth Judicial District. Congrats to Dave Grubich on being picked. I worked well with Dave when I was a district court Judge and now as a prosecutor. I look forward to a clean campaign.”

Levine has filed to run for the I am so humbled that the people of Cascade County stood up for me and the importance of an independent judiciary by sending letters and vocally supporting me as their judge.”

The seat was vacated last year by Greg Pinski, who resigned, and the seat will go to the ballot in 2022.

Levine has already filed to run.

“Like all of the citizens who stood up for me, I believe in fairness and independence for our Judiciary, for all Montanans, and I am not about to stop fighting for those things. Our state cannot afford to let our independent judiciary be politicized. Our Constitution puts the ultimate decision in the hands of the voters. I will keep seeking the support of the voters of Cascade County.”

In May, the governor’s office opened applications and nominations for the position and created an advisory council to identify and review qualified candidates. That council unanimously selected Gurbich as their recommendation for the seat.

