City hosting development process town hall meeting July 14

The City of Great Falls is hosting a development partner town hall 4-6 p.m. July 14 Commission Chambers upstairs at the Civic Center.

This is a continuation of the efforts by City of Great Falls staff to improve and streamline the development review and approval process.

Commission voted 3-2 to dissolve city’s Design Review Board

Specifically, staff will be presenting the following topics:

Updates to submittal applications, checklists, and procedures

Proposed public infrastructure plan review and inspection fees changes

“The community’s feedback is greatly appreciated as we strive to be thoughtful, transparent and helpful in our processes and relationships with community development partners. In order for the proposed changes to be successful, city staff need the help and cooperation of its development partners who submit applications for permit review in Great Falls. If there are questions or constructive suggestions related to community development, please reach out to Planning and Community Development directly,” according to planning staff.

City moving forward with plan to suspend design review board; looking at changes to development codes

In addition to the in-person town hall, staff will also distribute presentation materials and a short online survey to gather feedback from individuals unable to attend the meeting. More information will be available here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

