July 4 Hootenanny, parade details

It’s July 4 in Great Falls and here’s the details for downtown celebrations.

The Independence Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. and the route runs from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, north to Central Avenue and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park (north of the Civic Center).

Locals are asked not to park along the parade route.

Downtown Summer Jam, Hootenanny lineup announced

Immediately following the parade, the 4th of July Hootenanny begins with the Melissa Lynn Band opening around 1 p.m.; followed by Temecula Road around 2 p.m. and headliner LANCO takes the stage around 3 p.m.

Admission to the Hootenanny is free.

July 4 festivities, closures

Multiple beverage booths will be set up on central and 5th Street with Pepsi, beer and cocktails. Two food courts will be set up on each end of Central on 4th and 6th Street. Food vendors include BBQ, Indian tacos, kettle corn, stir fry and more.

Mighty Mo Brewing Company will be serving pizza by the slice, The Block Bar & Grill will have grilled cheese and nachos, and Enbär will have appetizers to go.

Restrooms are located on the corner of 5th Street/1st Ave S, and 4th Street/Central Ave.

Gianforte declares state of emergency for drought; local officials watching fire danger conditions

Free parking is available in the city parking garages downtown at 17 4th St. N. and 315 1st Ave. S.

Bring sunscreen, sunglasses, hats and chairs, but leave your pets at home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

