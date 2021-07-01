Sunday Reads: July 4
Happy Fourth Great Falls!
NPR: Astronomers find two black holes gulping city-size neutron stars
The Washington Post: The wicked challenges of search and rescue at disaster sites like Champlain Towers
NPR: Stuck in a rut? Sometimes joy takes a little practice
The New York Times: Frontline healthcare workers aren’t feeling the ‘summer of joy’
NPR: Employers still can’t find enough workers, right when business would be booming
The Wall Street Journal: Vaccine mix study suggests combinations safe and effective
The New York Times: Antitrust overhaul passes its first tests. Now, the hard parts.
Associated Press: Ohio proposals would let high schoolers redo pandemic year
The New York Times: An opioid case like no other: N.Y. vs. the supply chain
CNBC: Lumber prices dive more than 40 percent in June, biggest monthly drop on record
The New York Times: Juul to pay $40 million to settle N.C. vaping case
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution: After cancellations, many Georgia voters re-registered and voted
Eater: In some states, the boon of to-go cocktails is going, going, gone
The New York Times: U.S. proposal for 15 percent global minimum tax wins support from 130 countries
NPR: Aspiring teachers get new help paying for college
National Geographic: These farmers show that agriculture in the Amazon doesn’t have to be destructive
The Washington Post: China is building more than 100 new missile silos in its western desert, analysts say
The New York Times: A pandemic lifeline for restaurants, delivery is ‘here to stay’
Associated Press: Learning setbacks coming into focus with new testing results
The Washington Post: U.S. military commander in Afghanistan warns of possible civil war
Reuters: U.S. Supreme Court clarifies Superfund law and provides cautionary tale
Associated Press: Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help
Route Fifty: Better customer experience a priority for state, local IT post pandemic
The New York Times: Target store closings show limits of pledge to Black communities
Atlas Obscura: What’s up with Alaska’s wild, wondrous, ‘warm-blooded’ bumblebees?
The Washington Post: America’s workers are exhausted and burned out — and some employers are taking notice
The Washington Post: 4 takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit
Council on Foreign Relations: After Geneva Summit, daunting diplomacy ahead for U.S. and Russia
The Washington Post: Addiction treatment had failed. Could brain surgery save him?
The New Yorker: What will become of the pandemic pets?
The Atlantic: Nowhere is ready for this heat
The New Yorker: The women who want to be priests
The Washington Post: NCAA Division I Council recommends allowing athletes to profit off name, image and likeness
NPR: California bans state travel to Florida and four other states
The Washington Post: The land was worth millions. A Big Ag corporation sold it to Sonny Perdue’s company for $250,000
The Hill: Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook
Forbes: The woman of the restaurant industry speak out about their pandemic experience