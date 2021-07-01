Sunday Reads: July 4

Happy Fourth Great Falls!

NPR: Astronomers find two black holes gulping city-size neutron stars

The Washington Post: The wicked challenges of search and rescue at disaster sites like Champlain Towers

NPR: Stuck in a rut? Sometimes joy takes a little practice

The New York Times: Frontline healthcare workers aren’t feeling the ‘summer of joy’

NPR: Employers still can’t find enough workers, right when business would be booming

The Wall Street Journal: Vaccine mix study suggests combinations safe and effective

The New York Times: Antitrust overhaul passes its first tests. Now, the hard parts.

Associated Press: Ohio proposals would let high schoolers redo pandemic year

The New York Times: An opioid case like no other: N.Y. vs. the supply chain

CNBC: Lumber prices dive more than 40 percent in June, biggest monthly drop on record

The New York Times: Juul to pay $40 million to settle N.C. vaping case

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution: After cancellations, many Georgia voters re-registered and voted

Eater: In some states, the boon of to-go cocktails is going, going, gone

The New York Times: U.S. proposal for 15 percent global minimum tax wins support from 130 countries

NPR: Aspiring teachers get new help paying for college

National Geographic: These farmers show that agriculture in the Amazon doesn’t have to be destructive

The Washington Post: China is building more than 100 new missile silos in its western desert, analysts say

The New York Times: A pandemic lifeline for restaurants, delivery is ‘here to stay’

Associated Press: Learning setbacks coming into focus with new testing results

The Washington Post: U.S. military commander in Afghanistan warns of possible civil war

Reuters: U.S. Supreme Court clarifies Superfund law and provides cautionary tale

Associated Press: Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help

Route Fifty: Better customer experience a priority for state, local IT post pandemic

The New York Times: Target store closings show limits of pledge to Black communities

Atlas Obscura: What’s up with Alaska’s wild, wondrous, ‘warm-blooded’ bumblebees?

The Washington Post: America’s workers are exhausted and burned out — and some employers are taking notice

The Washington Post: 4 takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

Council on Foreign Relations: After Geneva Summit, daunting diplomacy ahead for U.S. and Russia

The Washington Post: Addiction treatment had failed. Could brain surgery save him?

The New Yorker: What will become of the pandemic pets?

The Atlantic: Nowhere is ready for this heat

The New Yorker: The women who want to be priests

The Washington Post: NCAA Division I Council recommends allowing athletes to profit off name, image and likeness

NPR: California bans state travel to Florida and four other states

The Washington Post: The land was worth millions. A Big Ag corporation sold it to Sonny Perdue’s company for $250,000

The Hill: Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

Forbes: The woman of the restaurant industry speak out about their pandemic experience

