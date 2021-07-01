CCHD reports two COVID-19 deaths in June in Cascade County

There were two COVID-19 related deaths of county residents in June, according to Cascade County City-County Health Department.

CCHD said that one was a female in her 70s and a male in his 50s, both had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized.

“We extend our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones,” Bowen Trystianson, Cascade County’s deputy health officer, said in a release. “Although overall case numbers have dropped significantly since late 2020, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and use best practices to stay safe this summer, particularly with the rising number of COVID-19 variants.”

On July 1, the county added four new cases, according to the state map, bringing the cumulative total to 9,519 and of those, 74 are currently active.

According to CCHD, “if you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, you should continue to wear a mask in indoor public places and maintain social distancing. If you are fully vaccinated but have underlying health conditions or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, it is recommended that you continue to wear a mask and take other steps to protect yourself. If you are fully vaccinated, you may resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing (except where required by federal or other applicable law); however, if you are around others who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, please consider whether additional precautions should be taken.”

CCHD said it’s “crucial” that anyone testing positive for COVID-19 isolate at home and notify everyone they’ve been in contact with 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to their test date. Those who’ve been notified that they’re a contact should quarantine at home for 10 days from the time they were last exposed. Quarantine is not necessary for those fully vaccinated for at least two weeks before exposure, according to CCHD.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in Cascade County. Visit www.vaccines.gov to find local vaccine providers.

