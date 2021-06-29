Kite festival set for July at First Peoples Buffalo Jump

Montana State Parks and SkyWindWorld Inc. will hold the 8th annual Buffalo Kite Festival at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park July 10-11. The festival is free and held each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will learn about the buffalo art featured on the kites, and have an opportunity create their own kite and watch as it takes flight over the buffalo jump.

Blackfoot tribal member Don Fish will perform an opening ceremony to start the activities each day, and the festival will feature original designs from Native artists, including DG House (Cherokee), Jaune Quick-to-See Smith (Flathead Salish), Angela Babby (Oglala Lakota), Rabbit Knows Gun (Crow) and others, according to a release from state parks.

The Buffalo Kite Festival at the park is a cooperative effort of Montana State Parks along with Terry Zee, the founder of SkyWindWorld, and Drake Smith. Zee has worked with Native American artists from around the U.S. to develop unique buffalo-themed kites, and SkyWindWorld is a nonprofit corporation that organizes and sponsors kite flying events, workshops, and traveling exhibits at various locations in Montana and Canada.

Kite kits will be available to purchase for $6 on the days of the festival.

This family-friendly event is suitable for visitors of all ages. For more information call the park ranger Alice Southworth at the park visitor center at 406-866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is located 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270. For directions or more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump/

