Inmates dies at Cascade County jail

A man being held in the Cascade County Adult Detention Center died in custody June 17 from an apparent suicide, according to Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

Michael Lee Alexander, Jr., 20, was found hanging in his cell about 9 p.m. June 17, according to a release from Petroleum County Coroner, Dick Brown. Brown is conducting the death investigation and the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident since it was an in-custody death.

Brown said in a release that detention officers found Alexander at about 9 p.m. in his cell and called 911. Alexander was transported to Benefis Health System where he was pronounced dead, according to Brown.

“The death is an apparent suicide and he was taken to the State Crime Lab in Billings for an autopsy by the Montana state medical examiner on Friday, as required by Montana Law,” according to Brown.

Under state law, the death investigation for an in-custody death cannot be conducted by someone who also serves as a peace officer and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office often calls in Brown from Petroleum County since there are few civilian coroners in Montana.

