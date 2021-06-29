FWP seeking applicants for regional advisory council

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking individuals to serve on its Region 4 Citizen Advisory Council.

The purpose of the Citizen Advisory Council is to advise FWP on various regional and statewide issues, programs and policies; help identify areas in which the department can be more effective; help identify emerging trends and resolve conflicts; and offer insight and guidance from members’ own experiences and community.

Council members act as ambassadors to various interest groups and help establish communication between the public and FWP.

Council members are expected to bring input from their constituents and community and take information back to them; this two-way communication is key to the role of council members.

Those appointed will serve two-year terms and should expect to attend at least 4 meetings per year.

Applications will be accepted until July 21.

Those interested in applying to serve on the CAC and would like an application, or have any questions about the CAC, should contact the FWP Region 4 office at 406-454-5840, or email gbertellotti@mt.gov or dhagengruber@mt.gov

