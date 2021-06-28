GFPS receives two applications for school board vacancy

Great Falls Public Schools received two applications for the vacancy on the school board created by the death of former board chair Jan Cahill.

Russell Herring and Nathan Reiff applied for the position.

Both ran for school board in the May election but were defeated by Marlee Sunchild.

Both candidates will be interviewed by the selection committee, which includes board members Kim Skornogoski and Bill Bronson, as well as Superintendent Tom Moore and Brian Patrick, GFPS director of business operations.

The committee will screen the applicants and interview them 2-4 p.m. July 16 at the district office. The interviews are open to the public.

The committee will then make a recommendation to the full school board at their July 19 meeting.

Applications for the position were accepted through 4 p.m. June 25.

Under board policies and Montana law, when there’s a vacancy on the school board, the remaining trustees must appoint a “competent person” within 60 days.

You can see Reiff and Herring’s responses to questions during The Electric’s candidate forum for the May election in the video below:

