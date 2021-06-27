Sunday Reads: June 27

Happy weekend everyone, here’s this week’s reading list.

NPR: The Teamsters seek to unionize Amazon workers nationwide

Associated Press: High court limits when police can enter home without warrant

The Economist: Low-paid Britons are at the heart of the post-pandemic recovery

NPR: Supreme Court rules for cheerleader in free speech case

Montana Free Press: Legislature withdraws judicial subpoenas and asks for dismissal of case clarifying legislative authority

NPR: Fauci warns dangerous Delta variant is the greatest threat to U.S. COVID efforts

SFist: Beer shortage hits SF bars amidst supply chain hiccups

NPR: Supreme Court hands farmworkers union a major loss

Bloomberg: Grocery store boom is poised to live on even as pandemic fades

CityLab: For disabled users, the ‘open streets’ of the pandemic remain closed

NPR: More that half of U.S. buildings are in places prone to disaster, study finds

Vox: The doctors are not all right

National Geographic: Why ‘tiny forests’ are popping up in big cities

Wall Street Journal: ‘Jacket Required’ no more? How the pandemic changed dress codes

The New Yorker: The Delta variant is a grave digger to the unvaccinated

NPR: Here’s what’s included in the infrastructure deal that Biden struck with senators

Flathead Beacon: Four score and two years of running

The Wall Street Journal: Five U.S. cities change things up to draw visitors

Politico: ‘Rogue city leaders’: How Republicans are taking power away from mayors

Reuters: U.S. Democrats launch bill allowing existing nuclear plants tax credit

