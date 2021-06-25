The Newberry announces first three acts

The Newberry has released their first three acts for the new concert venue in downtown Great Falls.

Sawyer Brown will play Nov. 8.

Tickets are $45 for general admission and are on sale now. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.

Becoming stars after winning Star Search in 1983, they enjoyed a long, hit-filled career throughout the 80s and 90s, including three No. 1 singles: “Step That Step” (1985), “Some Girls Do” (1992), “Thank God for You” (1993) and “Drive me Wild” (1998).

Blue October will play Nov. 14. Tickets are $35 for general admission and are on sale now.

Blue October has been pumping out hits since they first formed in 1995 with chart topping hits such as “Hate Me” (2006), “Into the Ocean” (2006), “Dirt Room (2008), “I Hope You’re Happy” (2018) and “Ohh My My” (2020).

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.

Steve-O is set for Jan. 6 with his mix of video show and stand up comedy.

“Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous, even if it meant stapling his ball sack to his leg. After failing miserably at the University of Miami, Steve-O was a homeless couch-surfer for three years before he attended Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, to help further his goal of becoming a famous stuntman. His relentless attention-whoring ultimately led to working with Johnny Knoxville on a stunt-based reality show. The rest is history. MTV aired the first season of JACKASS in 2000. Since then, Steve-O has had continued success, as a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his memoir, ‘Professional Idiot’, and he has established himself as a force in the world of stand-up comedy. He’s thrilled to be releasing his new, profoundly multimedia, and wildly explicit comedy special, direct to his fans at steveo.com. It’s called “Gnarly”, for good reason. Across his social media platforms, Steve-O has amassed well over 24 million followers and counting, providing an intimate window into his continued antics and colorful life with his finacee, Lux. He’s also got a weekly podcast called Steve-O’s Wild Ride! with amazing guests which have included Demi Lovato, Shaquille O’Neal, Ronda Rousey, David Dobrik, Tony Hawk, and more. Steve-O has never stopped being wild and crazy, but he’s definitely evolved. He’s been clean and sober for over twelve years now, and developed a genuine love for animals (including the four dogs, two cats, and three goats he and Lux have rescued). Steve-O and Lux have plans to start their own animal sanctuary.”

This will be an X-rated for those 21 and older with limited seating.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets will be seated, general admission with select VIP tickets available. There are less than 450 total tickets available and they are on sale now.

