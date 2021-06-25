Construction schedule for June 28-July 1 on Upper River Road

Work is continuing on Upper River Road from Overlook Drive to the city limits just east of Ridgeview Court.

The project started in mid-June and is expected to run through July 8.

Road construction will impact traffic on Upper River Road June 14-17

The construction schedule for the week of June 28-July 1 is below, but the schedule can change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Emergency services will be provided access at any time during the project.

Road work underway on Upper River Road

June 28: Asphalt leveling course from 19th Avenue South to Volk Terrace. Upper River Road will be closed from 19th Avenue South to Volk Terrace. Access to Upper River Rd South of 19th Avenue South from 40th Avenue South via 13th Street South or 19th Avenue South through Prospect Heights.

June 29: Asphalt Overlay from 19th Ave S to middle of intersection of Volk Terrace. Upper River Rd will be closed from 19th Avenue South to Volk Terrace. Access to Upper River Rd South of 19th Avenue South from 40th Avenue South via 13th Street South or 19th Avenue South through Prospect Heights.

June 30: Asphalt leveling course from Volk Terrace to Overlook Drive. Upper River Rd will be closed from Volk Terrace to Overlook Drive. Access to Upper River Road South of Volk Terrace from 19th Avenue South or from 40th Avenue South via 13th Street South.

July 1: Asphalt Overlay from Volk Terrace to Overlook Drive. Upper River Rd will be closed from Volk Terrace to Overlook Drive. Access to Upper River Road South of Volk Terrace from 19th Avenue South or from 40th Avenue South via 13th Street South.

