County approves jail replacement contract

Cascade County Commissioners voted on June 22 to approved a $1.442 million contract to A.T. Klemens of Great Falls to replace about 93,100 square feet of the roof at the Adult Detention Center.

The county also received a bid from Ace Roofing of Witsall at $1.498 million.

Public Works staff and TD&H Engineering reviewed the bids and recommended awarding the contract to A.T. Klemens.

The contract approved includes a variety of flashing and other materials, according to Public Works, as well as a 25 year warranty.

County approves contract for jail roof project; road improvements; lease with Alluvion Health

Commissioner Joe Briggs said the bids came in lower than the estimated costs for the project.

In March, commissioners approved a $157,560 contract to for architectural services related to a roof replacement project to TD&H for services related to design and construction to replace about the jail roof.

County planning jail roof replacement project

Construction would take place while the building is occupied and design documents need to show proposed phasing, sitework access, and security measures and controls the general contractor will need to provide during construction, according to the county request for proposals.

The existing roof is damaged and attached to three different roofs. Other repairs may need to be made during the project, according to the county.

Construction is estimated June through October, according to the TD&H proposal.

