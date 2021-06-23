Library expanding operating hours; in-person programs resume

The Great Falls Public Library is expanding its hours.

The library is now open to all noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The pickup window is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and staff are available by phone from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Montana Room is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

In-person programs will begin July 1 with a collaboration between the library and Cassiopeia Books to host Jean O’Connor speaking about her book The Remarkable Cause at 7 p.m. at Cassiopeia, 606 Central Ave.

Music in the Library Park begins July 6 at 7 p.m. with locals Pollo Loco, continuing with Joel Corda on July 13, Wilbur Rehmann Quintet on July 20 and The Lucky Valentines on July 27.

Kids’ Place programs begin in person with Storytime at 10:30 a.m. July 7. After that Tuesdays are bilingual Storytime with ASL-CAN releases on Youtube; Wednesdays are Facebook Live Storytime at 9:30 a.m.; in-person Storytime at the library at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; and a special storytime with Canine Companions for Independence on July 14.

Fridays at 10:30 a.m. through July 9 is Toddle Time on Facebook Live and beginning July 16, Toddler Time will be in person at the library at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

The current Dungeons and Dragons group campaign is meeting online at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and will move to meeting in-person July 10.

For questions about Kids’ Place programs, contact Youth Services Librarian Rae McFadden at rmcfadden@greatfallslibrary.org.

