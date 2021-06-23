County COVID-19 case rate remains steady, vaccination clinic planned at GFCMSU

Cascade County added 65 new COVID-19 cases over the last week and as of June 23, has 78 active cases.

The county’s cumulative total is 9,460 cases and 187 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of June 21, there had been 56,940 doses of the vaccine administered in the county and 28,348, or 41 percent, people fully immunized meaning two weeks have passed since a person got their final dose of the vaccine, according to state data. There are 68,949 people in the county eligible for the vaccine.

There were three new breakthrough cases over the last week, bringing the total to 23, according to the Cascade County City-County Health Department. Breakthrough cases are those in which a person who is fully immunized contracts COVID-19.

The case rate has held steady another week at 11 per 100,000, according to CCHD. That’s three consecutive weeks at that case rate.

The positivity rate as of June 15 was 4.2 percent.

There were two new variant cases over the last week bringing the counties total to 48 of confirmed variant strains.

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services released data on June 18 indicating there were 49 variant cases in the county, but CCHD says there are 48 and the state will be updating its data in the next few days.

These variants have been confirmed, and reported publicly, in the county for weeks.

On June 2, The Electric reported that the following variants were confirmed in the county: B.1.1.7, B.1.526, B.1.429, B.1.427, and P.1. and that most of those were variants of concern, other than the B.1.526, which is categorized as a variant of interest, by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Since that time, no new variants have been confirmed in Cascade County.

The majority of variant cases confirmed in the county are the B.1.1.7 strain, more commonly referred to as the UK variant.

CCHD first reported confirmed variant cases at the beginning of May, which was reported by The Electric at the time.

CCHD is partnering with Great Falls College MSU to hold a vaccination clinic at the college on June 30 for the first dose from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for students and staff, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public.

Students and staff should bring their campus identification cards, if possible, according to a CCHD release.

The clinic will be in Heritage Hall on the campus at 2100 16th Ave. S.

Individuals can choose the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Those that select Pfizer or Moderna need to be available to return on July 28 for their second dose.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to those 12 and older. A parent or guardian must be present to authorize vaccination for those 12-17. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 and older.

More information about vaccine availability and scheduling appointments is available here.

