Several programs upcoming at state parks

Several programs are coming up at Montana State Parks in the area.

The Summer Trivia Series is Wednesday nights in July at Giant Springs State Park.

Beginning 7 p.m. on July 7, 14, 21 and 28, participating teams will compete for prizes donated by local businesses by answering questions in four rounds of trivia questions, with park staff hosting and scoring the event.

The event is weather dependent and cancellation will be determined by park staff and posted on social media prior to the event. Participants should bring a blanket or chair to sit on along with snacks and drinks and are encouraged to pre-register by calling the park at 727-1212.

Raised At Full Draw (RAFD), a nonprofit education organization, will hold a co-ed archery and bowhunting class for youth ages 12-17 years old at Camp Rotary located in Monarch July 8-11.

The camp will teach archery and bowhunting skills, knowledge and techniques with a focus on how to hunt responsibly, ethically and effectively.

Participants do not need prior experience with archery or bowhunting. If they do not have archery equipment it will be provided equipment during camp. Those attending camp will also earn their bowhunter education certification.

More information on the camp including costs and scholarships opportunities and how to apply is here.

Visit First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park near Ulm on July 10 to join a guided plant hike to learn more about the plants that comprise Montana’s prairie ecosystem. Even if you have already hiked the three-mile loop to the top of the buffalo jump, this is your chance to explore with an eye towards learning about many of the plants found along the route.

The hike will begin at 1 p.m. and will be slow with many stops, and participants should plan to spend two hours or more on the trail. Closed-toe shoes and long pants are recommended.

This class is weather dependent and may be cancelled due to rain. The cost is $4 per person, with a limit of 20 participants. Pre-registration is required. Call the park at 866-2217 to register.

