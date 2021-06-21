Great Falls Greats 2021 Winners

We asked and you answered.

We just about doubled votes for the second annual Great Falls Greats contest and here are your top three in most categories.

Congrats to the 2021 winners. Head out and about June 24-26 to celebrate them with the first Downtown Block Party on June 24, the Downtown Night Market on June 25 and the farmers market on June 26.

Best Bar

Enbär

Elevation 3330

KellerGeist Pub Theater

Best Restaurant

Roadhouse Diner

Tracy’s Family Diner

5th and Wine

Best Coffee Shop

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

True Brew

Electric City Coffee

Best Bakery

Hempl’s Bakery

Crooked Tree

Electric City Coffee

Best Waffles

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

Tracy’s Family Diner

Perkins

Best Breakfast

Tracy’s Family Diner

Double Barrell Coffee House Café

Perkins

Best New Local Restaurant That Opened in 2020/2021

Street Burgers

P.Gibsons

Harvest Craft Kitchen

Best Breakfast Burrito

Double Barrell Coffee House Café

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

The Block

Best Pizza

Howard’s Pizza

Fire Pizza

MacKenzie River Pizza

Best Fries

Roadhouse Diner

Enbär

Howard’s Pizza

Best Cupcakes

Cakes by Carr

Crooked Tree

Best Steaks

Beef N Bone Steakhouse

Bar S

Cattleman’s Cut

Best Burgers

Roadhouse Diner

Burger Bunker

Fuddruckers

Best Food Truck

PurpleGold

Brian’s Top Notch

Nourish

Best Brunch

Clark and Lewies/Sip n’ Dip

5th and Wine

Tracy’s Family Diner

Best Fried Thing That’s Not Fries

Brian’s Top Notch

Tracy’s Family Diner

Enbär

Best Ethnic Food

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

Maple Garden

Saibeen’s Kitchen

Best Tacos

Taco Treat

El Comedor

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

Best Barbecue

Smoked.

Big Mouth

Best Milkshake

Ford’s Drive In

Fuddruckers

Tracy’s Family Diner

Best Burrito

Café Rio

Taco del Sol

Taco Treat

Best Lunch Spot

Roadhouse Diner

The Block

Electric City Coffee

Best Doughnuts

Hempl’s Bakery

Best Donuts

Best Local Ice Cream

Coldstone Creamery

Baskin Robbins

Dairty Queen

Best Pie

Double Barrel Coffee House Cafe

Perkins

Family Affair

Best Desserts

Hempl’s Bakery

Electric City Coffee

Crooked Tree

Best Happy Hour

Enbär/The Block

Elevation 3330

Jakers

Best Margarita

Amigo Lounge

Enbär

Elevation 3330

Best Bloody Mary

Black Eagle Country Club

Enbär

The Do Bar

Best Caesar

Black Eagle Country Club

Enbär

The Do Bar

Best Specialty Cocktails

Enbär

KellerGeist

Elevation 3330

Best Craft Beer

Mighty Mo Brewing

Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company

Black Eagle Brewery

Best Wine Selection

5th and Wine

Enbär

Jakers

Best Local Brewer

Mighty Mo Brewing

Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company

Black Eagle Brewery

Best Local Seasonal Beer

Mighty Mo Brewing

Jeremiah Johnson

Black Eagle Brewery

Best Mimosa

5th and Wine

KellerGeist

Enbär

Best Non-Coffee Drink

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

True Brew

Ford’s Drive In

Best Specialty Coffee

True Brew

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

Crooked Tree

Best Women’s Boutique

Klover

The Blue Rose

Sora and Co.

Best Spot for Quirky Gifts

Planet Earth

Dragonfly Dry Goods

Best Shop for Home Goods

Real Deals

Pizazz

Best Thrift Store

Goodwill

St. Vincent de Paul

Salvation Army

Best Clothing Store

Scheels

Klover

Dragonfly Dry Goods

Best Outdoor/Recreation Store

North 40 Outfitters

Scheels

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists

Best Pet Store

Fetch

Happy Tails

Diamond in the Ruff

Best Tattoo Place

Sparrows and Arrows

Level Up

Electric City Tattoo Emporium

Best Date Night Spot

Dante’s

Enbär

5the and Wine

Best Dog Friendly Spot

River’s Edge Trail

Trailside Dog Park

Fetch

Best Girls Night

Sip n’ Dip

Elevation 3330

Enbär

Best Patio Sitting and Sipping

Elevation 3330

Mighty Mo

Enbär

Best Specialty Classes

Pizazz

Brush Crazy

Great Falls College MSU Lifelong Learning

Best Hangover Cure

Taco Treat

Parker’s Hangover Tonic

Tracy’s Family Diner

Best Workout/Gym

The Peak

Studio Barre

Anchor Fitness

Best Salon/Barber

The Living Room

Penthouse

Wicked Hair Co.

Best Walking/Running Route

River’s Edge Trail

Giant Springs State Park

Gibson Park

Best Hike

Memorial Falls

Sluice Boxes State Park

River’s Edge Trail

Best Picnic Spot

Giant Springs State Park

Ryan Dam Island

Gibson Park

Best Scenic Photo Spot

Giant Springs State Park

Ryan Dam

Milwaukee Station

Best Selfie Spot

Downtown murals

Giant Springs State Park

Best Place for Dancing

Cowboys Bar

The Alumni Club

Flamingo

Best River Activities

Floating

Fishing

Kayaking

Best Place for Karaoke

The Beacon

Cowboys Bar

Flamingo

Best Kids Activities

Electric City Water Park

Children’s Museum of Montana

Flippin’ Family Fun

Best Golf

Meadow Lark Country Club

Anaconda Hills

Hickory Swings

Best Mural

Downtown/5th and Central

Central Avenue underpass

Speaking Socially

Best Local Musician/Band

50 Watt Sun

Chuck Fulcher

Trent Brooks Band

Best Museum

C.M. Russell Museum

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

Children’s Museum of Montana

Best Art Gallery

C.M. Russell Museum

Parus Gibson Square

The History Museum

Best Dive Bar

Sip n’ Dip

Club Cigar

Hi Ho

Best Greasy Spoon

2K’s Kafe

Tracy’s Family Diner

Brian’s Top Notch

Best Local Shop

Planet Earth

Real Deals

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists

Best Event

Downtown Summer Jam/July 4 Hootenanny

Farmers Market

Montana State Fair

Best Group Activity

Carved Axe Throwing

Farmers Market

Voyagers Baseball

Best Take n’ Bake

Papa Murphy’s

Enbär/The Block

Borries

