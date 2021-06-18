Juneteeth celebration in Gibson Park June 19

Great Falls will hold a Juneteenth event for the first time June 19 from 1-5 p.m. in the Gibson Park bandshell area.

The formal program will include a proclamation from the mayor, a historical overview; speakers from the YWCA, the Great Falls Public Library and Malmstrom Air Force Base’s diversity and inclusion team; and the Alexander Temple’s New Birth Choir.

Mostly, though, the event is an informal one, just as it was from the start, according to a release from City Commissioner Mary Moe and Susie McIntyre, library director.

It’s a block party at the park, free and open to the public, with a DJ from the base and the Voyageurs’ Orbit there for the kids.

“It’s a time to enjoy great food, good music, and fun games as families, friends, and community members. And to celebrate the tie that truly binds us all as Americans: our freedom,” according to the release.

