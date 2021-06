Great Falls Public Schools is hosting a book giveaway this week at Paris Gibson Education Center.

The book giveaway is 12-6 p.m. June 15-17.

The event includes textbooks and other books that are available for free.

Participants should park in the lot by the football field and enter through the south gym doors.

The books included are out of date, obsolete or no longer needed for reference material, according to GFPS.

