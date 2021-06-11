Memorial service for Jan Cahill is June 17

A memorial service for Jan Cahill, former chairman of the Great Falls Public Schools board, will be held at 4 p.m. June 17 in the Great Falls High School auditorium.

Chaplain Richard Brennan from Benefis Health System will officiate the service.

A reception will be held immediately following the service in the GHFS HUB.

Cahill, GFPS board chairman, has died

A memorial scholarship is being established with the GFPS foundation for donations to be given in Cahill’s name, according to GFPS.

“The community is welcome to join in this celebration of life to honor Mr. Cahill,” according to GFPS.

Cahill died June 8.

Cahill had served on the school board since 2005 and been the chairman since 2014. He was selected as chairman again during a late May school board meeting. He was also the superintendent of Vaughn Public School and an active member of the Montana School Boards Association.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

