Waking the Dead tour tickets available

Tickets for the 11th Annual Waking the Dead tours of Highland Cemetery, 2010 33rd Ave. S. are now available.

Riding tickets are $15 each and walking tickets are $10 each. Tickets may be purchased at Kaufmans Menswear, 411 Central Ave. in downtown Great Falls.

Tours are June 27 from 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. and the event is sponsored by the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee in cooperation with the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department.

Graves to be featured and their storytellers are:

Paris Gibson, founder of Great Falls, by Greg Kinder

Valeria Gibson, wife of Paris Gibson, by Kari Woods

Fra Dana, artist, by Paula Egan-Wright

George Montgomery, actor, by Elliot Merja, nephew

Sam A. Stephenson, banker, lawyer, rancher, by John Stephenson-Love, grandson

Gov. Edwin Norris by Dirk Larsen

Charles Russell, cowboy artist, by Bill Bronson

Nancy Russell, Charles Russell’s wife, by Carol Bronson;

John & Mattie Castner, founders of Belt, by Ken Robison and Taniya Reovan

Fred Jones, smokestack worker, by Darren Smith

Capt. John Moran, Medal of Honor recipient, by Dwight Smith

Participants should park their cars in the field inside the cemetery gate where three trailers will be waiting to be loaded. Tour seating is limited so tickets need to be purchased in advance. People should arrive 15 minutes early to keep tours on schedule.

At the conclusion of the tours, participants will receive a free booklet with photos and the featured grave stories provided by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory. DVDs of the tour by Max Murray of Murmax Productions will be available for purchase. Copies are given each year to the archives of the History Museum and to the Great Falls Public Library. Underwriting of the filming is provided by Montana Granite Industries. Each of the featured graves are marked by a sign donated by Kelly’s Signs.

The date of the tours is scheduled on the Sunday afternoon closest to July 1, the birthday of Great Falls Founder Paris Gibson, who was born in 1830 and died in 1920.

For more information contact Norma Ashby Smith, tour chairman, at 453-7078 or ashby7@charter.net.

