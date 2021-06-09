Cascade County’s case rate continuing the drop, active cases down; vaccine clinic Friday and Saturday

Cascade County’s COVID-19 case rate has dropped again this week to 11 per 100,000.

That’s down from last week’s rate of 14 per 100,000 and the previous week’s rate of 17 per 100,000.

The weekly case rate is calculated every Wednesday and is the average of daily new cases per 100,000 people in the county.

Case rate dropping, county still leads state in active cases [June 2, 2021]

The county currently has 81 active cases, down significantly from the last few weeks, and is no longer leading the state in active cases. Cascade County is third behind Yellowstone and Flathead counties, according to state data.

The county added 63 new cases over the last week and the cumulative total to date is 9,337, according to the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

There have been 184 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county, according to CCHD.

Cascade County continues to lead state in active cases; case rate dropping [May 26, 2021]

The number of deaths increased over the last few weeks and CCHD said many of the recently reported deaths weren’t recent.

“The reporting systems being used involves many different entities with varying policies and practices, and there are inevitably delays or omissions that are eventually corrected in the data. Of the 14 most recently reported COVID-19 deaths in the county, only 2 occurred in 2021. The other 12 were deaths in 2020 that, for various reasons, were not previously reported as COVID-19 deaths. Reporting them now skews the numbers in the short term, but it is necessary to ensure accurate long-term data,” Ben Spencer, CCHD spokesman, told The Electric on June 4.

As of June 7, there were 55,005 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the county and 26,994 people are considered fully vaccinated, or 39 percent of the total 68,949 total eligible residents of Cascade County, according to CCHD.

Over the last week, 408 people were vaccinated, according to CCHD.

In the last week, there was one breakthrough case, bringing the total to date to 20 in the county, according to CCHD.

There were no new variant cases over the last week and the total remains 16, according to CCHD.

At Benefis Health System, 195 non-COVID and nine COVID patients are hospitalized, leaving 36 beds available, according to the state’s weekly report on June 7. There were 16 non-COVID and two COVID patients in the ICU leaving three beds available.

At Great Falls Clinic, there were eight non-COVID and one COVID patient hospitalized, leaving 27 beds available.

CCHD is hosting vaccination clinics on June 11-12 at Exhibition Hall at Montana Expo Park. Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.

For those who received their first dose of Pfizer at the May 21-22 clinics, they should get their second dose this weekend and their scheduled appointments.

Walk-ins are welcome from 2-7 p.m. June 11 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12. Everyone 12 and older is eligible.

