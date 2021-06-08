CCSO closes 1956 Wadsworth Park murders

Lloyd Duane Bogle,18, and Patricia Kalitzke,16, were last seen at a local drive-in on Jan. 2, 1956.

The next day, Bogle’s body was found next to his car on what was a lover’s lane then and is now Wadsworth Park, according to news reports at the time. Kalitzke’s body was found several miles away on Vinyard Road on Jan. 4. Both had been shot in the head.

The murders have gone unsolved until now.

Investigators at the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office continued working the case and using forensic genetic genealogy have identified the man they believe was the likely perpetrator, though he too is now deceased.

CCSO now considers the case closed.

In 1956, Bogle was found with his hands tied behind his back using his own belt. The car was still running and the headlights were still on. Money and a camera were found in the car and the emergency brake was engaged, according to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

