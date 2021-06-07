Abatement work starting at Rocky Mountain Building

Alluvion Health has contracted Sletten Construction for preconstruction services for the renovation at the Rocky Mountain Building, 601 Central Ave.

The project is multi-phased, with pre-construction services beginning immediately, then transitioning to a combined hazardous materials and structural repair project.

In partnership with Nelson Architects, Sletten Construction will begin budget assessment and management, review of engineering and planning designs, and develop plans for procurement of materials and subcontractors.

Alluvion anticipates beginning construction this fall and is planning to put the full project out for re-bid this summer.

In May, Alluvion was awarded $100,000 in Brownfield Cleanup Funds through the Great Falls Development Authority to address abatement and remediation in the 1914 building that has been vacant since a 2009 fire.

The funding will be used to begin abatement of asbestos-containing materials, lead-based paint and mercury, found during previous environmental site assessments.

Cleanup is the first step before the full restoration and remodel of the building can begin to eventually house a four-story healthcare facility owned and operated by Alluvion with some retail space available for lease.

Alluvion closed on the purchase of the building at the corner of Central Avenue and 6th Street in February 2019.

According to the city planning office, no formal complaints have been filed about the building.

In October 2020, Alluvion officials said they were applying for the abatement grant that was estimated to cost $350,000 and that Alluvion would be required to provide 20 percent of the funding.

Trista Besich, Alluvion’s director, said in October that the entire project is an estimated $20 million to $25 million and that they’re planning construction in phases so that they can moved into the building as phases are completed.

“It’s been a long wait for us getting this project started and we know the community would love to see something happen with the building,” Besich said in a release. “We know the building has been an eye-sore and many have asked why we didn’t just tear it down and start from scratch, but we see the potential in restoring the building and revitalizing a piece of downtown. I loved it from the first moment I walked through it and could see past the mess and damage to what it had the potential to become again.

