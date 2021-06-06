Crime task force meets for first time June 7

The city’s new crime task force meets for the first time at 4 p.m. June 7 in the Commission Chambers at the Civic Center.

The task force membership is comprised of:

Mary Lynne Billy – Indian Family Health Clinic

Shawna Jarvey – transition consultant, Benefis Health

Nicole Crosby – Victim Witness Program

Sandra Guynn – chair of Neighborhood Council of Councils and president of Crime Stoppers

Sara Sexe – city attorney

Jeff Newton – Great Falls Police Department chief

Jesse Slaughter – Cascade County sheriff

John Parker – District Court judge

Shane Etzwiler – Chamber of Commerce

Rick Tryon – City Commissioner

Crime task force members scheduled for appointment at May 18 commission meeting

The members were recommended by City Manager Greg Doyon and approved during the May 18 commission meeting. The task force was established by a resolution adopted by commissioners in April.

The task force was first suggested by Tryon during the commission’s January priority setting meeting. It was the only concrete idea and action item to come out of that annual meeting.

City still working on membership for new crime task force

The committee will be asked to make recommendations to the commission by September on actions they can take to address crime in the city.

City establishes special panel to study crime

The committee will be disbanded after those recommendations are submitted to the commission.

The agenda for the first meeting includes: meeting etiquette; code of ethics; public access; resolution overview – purpose, intent and outcomes.

The meetings are open to the public and the next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 14.

